6224 ST ORANGE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

6224 ST ORANGE

6224 Orange Street · (310) 261-1843
Location

6224 Orange Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2056 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VACANT one-of-a-kind, completely remodeled, spacious, bright lower floor of a duplex. Renovated using the highest quality materials. New bathroom fixtures, stainless steel appliances, handmade wood cabinets, polished concrete countertops & original antique hardware. Beautiful reclaimed tile floors, a master suite with a large master bathroom, glass showers & large walk-in closets. Original stained glass windows, brick fireplace & moldings also add to the charm. Upgraded electrical systems, plus new LED lighting, solar panel roof system, subpanel, 200 amp service, copper plumbing system, HVAC unit, water heater, water filtration system and drip irrigation system. Chimney was just re-built in 2018 as well. EV charging station in the garage, plus a new custom built security gate system. Front patio that is perfect for outdoor dining. A short walk to The Farmers Market, The Grove, Whole Foods, Joan's on Third, Toast, Magnolia, LACMA & all of the trendy shops & eateries on Third Street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6224 ST ORANGE have any available units?
6224 ST ORANGE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6224 ST ORANGE have?
Some of 6224 ST ORANGE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6224 ST ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
6224 ST ORANGE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 ST ORANGE pet-friendly?
No, 6224 ST ORANGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6224 ST ORANGE offer parking?
Yes, 6224 ST ORANGE does offer parking.
Does 6224 ST ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6224 ST ORANGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 ST ORANGE have a pool?
No, 6224 ST ORANGE does not have a pool.
Does 6224 ST ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 6224 ST ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 ST ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6224 ST ORANGE does not have units with dishwashers.
