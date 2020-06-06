6224 ST ORANGE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

VACANT one-of-a-kind, completely remodeled, spacious, bright lower floor of a duplex. Renovated using the highest quality materials. New bathroom fixtures, stainless steel appliances, handmade wood cabinets, polished concrete countertops & original antique hardware. Beautiful reclaimed tile floors, a master suite with a large master bathroom, glass showers & large walk-in closets. Original stained glass windows, brick fireplace & moldings also add to the charm. Upgraded electrical systems, plus new LED lighting, solar panel roof system, subpanel, 200 amp service, copper plumbing system, HVAC unit, water heater, water filtration system and drip irrigation system. Chimney was just re-built in 2018 as well. EV charging station in the garage, plus a new custom built security gate system. Front patio that is perfect for outdoor dining. A short walk to The Farmers Market, The Grove, Whole Foods, Joan's on Third, Toast, Magnolia, LACMA & all of the trendy shops & eateries on Third Street!