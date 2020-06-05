All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

6220 Shoup Avenue

6220 Shoup Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6220 Shoup Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, end unit, tri level townhome in a great area. This light & bright unit has high ceilings that make it feel even larger than the 1568 square feet that it is. The living room features a cozy fireplace and sliding glass door out to your private patio that is great for entertaining. Just up the short flight of stairs you will find the spacious dining area & kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances, white cabinets & granite counters. Just off the kitchen is the laundry room with washer and dryer included. This level also has a nice powder room. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. The huge master suite has vaulted ceilings, a ceiling fan, lots of closet space, and its own recently remodeled bathroom. Down the hall you will find the other remodeled full bath & 2 other large bedrooms. The unit also has an attached, direct access 2 car garage. The well maintained complex has a sparkling pool and spa with covered patio area. All of this is located only a couple blocks away from The Village at Warner Center which features amazing dining, shopping and entertainment. Easy freeway access as well makes this an ideal location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6220 Shoup Avenue have any available units?
6220 Shoup Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6220 Shoup Avenue have?
Some of 6220 Shoup Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6220 Shoup Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6220 Shoup Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6220 Shoup Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6220 Shoup Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6220 Shoup Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6220 Shoup Avenue offers parking.
Does 6220 Shoup Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6220 Shoup Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6220 Shoup Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6220 Shoup Avenue has a pool.
Does 6220 Shoup Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6220 Shoup Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6220 Shoup Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6220 Shoup Avenue has units with dishwashers.
