6220 Shoup Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, end unit, tri level townhome in a great area. This light & bright unit has high ceilings that make it feel even larger than the 1568 square feet that it is. The living room features a cozy fireplace and sliding glass door out to your private patio that is great for entertaining. Just up the short flight of stairs you will find the spacious dining area & kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances, white cabinets & granite counters. Just off the kitchen is the laundry room with washer and dryer included. This level also has a nice powder room. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. The huge master suite has vaulted ceilings, a ceiling fan, lots of closet space, and its own recently remodeled bathroom. Down the hall you will find the other remodeled full bath & 2 other large bedrooms. The unit also has an attached, direct access 2 car garage. The well maintained complex has a sparkling pool and spa with covered patio area. All of this is located only a couple blocks away from The Village at Warner Center which features amazing dining, shopping and entertainment. Easy freeway access as well makes this an ideal location.