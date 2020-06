Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage sauna

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom, newly remodeled condo is located in sunny Brentwood, California, just minutes from Brentwood village and great nightlife all around, including fabulous restaurants and shopping. This second floor unit also has a private patio area. There is one parking spot allocated to this unit that is located in a secure, subterranean garage. There is a pool, gym, and sauna on site, and a laundry room located within the building.