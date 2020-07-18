All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6219 West 6TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6219 West 6TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6219 West 6TH Street

6219 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6219 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
STUNNING AND FULLY REMODELED UPPER UNIT IN BEVERLY GROVE. This spacious upper duplex unit has been impeccably remodeled with designer finishes throughout. The property features an enclosed front courtyard and a dramatic private entry leading to an expansive living room with fireplace, open dining and family room, and an island kitchen boasting marble and quartz counters, stainless steel appliances including a dual oven, built-in microwave and wine fridge. All three bathroom have been beautifully redone and the luxurious master suite offers a walk-in closet, spa marble bath with large shower and soaking tub, and a separate entry to the backyard. Additional features include hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, sound system, custom closets, double-pane windows, in-unit laundry, central AC, tankless water heater, private outdoor dining/entertaining area, tons of natural light, two rear parking spaces and storage closet. Also available partially furnished for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6219 West 6TH Street have any available units?
6219 West 6TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6219 West 6TH Street have?
Some of 6219 West 6TH Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6219 West 6TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6219 West 6TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6219 West 6TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6219 West 6TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6219 West 6TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6219 West 6TH Street offers parking.
Does 6219 West 6TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6219 West 6TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6219 West 6TH Street have a pool?
No, 6219 West 6TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6219 West 6TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6219 West 6TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6219 West 6TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6219 West 6TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Bonita Terrace
6900 Bonita Terrace
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College