6219 West 6TH Street

Amenities

STUNNING AND FULLY REMODELED UPPER UNIT IN BEVERLY GROVE. This spacious upper duplex unit has been impeccably remodeled with designer finishes throughout. The property features an enclosed front courtyard and a dramatic private entry leading to an expansive living room with fireplace, open dining and family room, and an island kitchen boasting marble and quartz counters, stainless steel appliances including a dual oven, built-in microwave and wine fridge. All three bathroom have been beautifully redone and the luxurious master suite offers a walk-in closet, spa marble bath with large shower and soaking tub, and a separate entry to the backyard. Additional features include hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, sound system, custom closets, double-pane windows, in-unit laundry, central AC, tankless water heater, private outdoor dining/entertaining area, tons of natural light, two rear parking spaces and storage closet. Also available partially furnished for an additional fee.