6209 Nita Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

6209 Nita Avenue

6209 Nita Avenue · (818) 880-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6209 Nita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1519 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Warner Center Townhome in immaculate condition now available for lease. This large 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom unit features a large brick patio, high volume ceilings, fireplace in the living room, a large remodeled European kitchen with abundant custom cabinetry, recessed lighting, a large dining area, and a large master suite. The unit is very light and bright and move-in ready. The owner prefers to lease the property furnished, including: living room sectional & coffee table, flat screen tv's, 2 beds and bedroom furniture, refrigerator, dining room set, washer & dryer, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 Nita Avenue have any available units?
6209 Nita Avenue has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6209 Nita Avenue have?
Some of 6209 Nita Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6209 Nita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6209 Nita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 Nita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6209 Nita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6209 Nita Avenue offer parking?
No, 6209 Nita Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6209 Nita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6209 Nita Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 Nita Avenue have a pool?
No, 6209 Nita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6209 Nita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6209 Nita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 Nita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6209 Nita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
