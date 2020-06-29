6209 Nita Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Warner Center Townhome in immaculate condition now available for lease. This large 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom unit features a large brick patio, high volume ceilings, fireplace in the living room, a large remodeled European kitchen with abundant custom cabinetry, recessed lighting, a large dining area, and a large master suite. The unit is very light and bright and move-in ready. The owner prefers to lease the property furnished, including: living room sectional & coffee table, flat screen tv's, 2 beds and bedroom furniture, refrigerator, dining room set, washer & dryer, etc.