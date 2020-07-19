All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

620 Harbor Street

620 Harbor Street · No Longer Available
Location

620 Harbor Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Del Rey Colony - A serene oasis in the highly sought after Silver Triangle area of Venice. Enter your 24-hour guard gated community and find a tranquil, wildlife sanctuary amidst the hustle and bustle of the city. Wide open floor plan with spectacular island and lagoon views. Convenient first floor full bath and bedroom/den. Gourmet kitchen and dining room opens to a spacious patio, right on the lagoon. High-end appliances include Viking and Sub-zero. Upgrades include custom, built-in wine storage and lots of built-in furnishings, Euro style shower door and more. Romantic master retreat with fireplace and sitting area. Roof deck off the second bedroom to enjoy sunsets and ocean breezes. Words simply do not do this residence justice. This is one you must see in person. You will love living just steps to the harbor, canals, Venice Beach & Abbot Kinney. Attached two-car garage and ample guest parking. Pool, spa, gym and BBQ area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Harbor Street have any available units?
620 Harbor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Harbor Street have?
Some of 620 Harbor Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Harbor Street currently offering any rent specials?
620 Harbor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Harbor Street pet-friendly?
No, 620 Harbor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 620 Harbor Street offer parking?
Yes, 620 Harbor Street offers parking.
Does 620 Harbor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Harbor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Harbor Street have a pool?
Yes, 620 Harbor Street has a pool.
Does 620 Harbor Street have accessible units?
No, 620 Harbor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Harbor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Harbor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
