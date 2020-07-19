620 Harbor Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Del Rey Colony - A serene oasis in the highly sought after Silver Triangle area of Venice. Enter your 24-hour guard gated community and find a tranquil, wildlife sanctuary amidst the hustle and bustle of the city. Wide open floor plan with spectacular island and lagoon views. Convenient first floor full bath and bedroom/den. Gourmet kitchen and dining room opens to a spacious patio, right on the lagoon. High-end appliances include Viking and Sub-zero. Upgrades include custom, built-in wine storage and lots of built-in furnishings, Euro style shower door and more. Romantic master retreat with fireplace and sitting area. Roof deck off the second bedroom to enjoy sunsets and ocean breezes. Words simply do not do this residence justice. This is one you must see in person. You will love living just steps to the harbor, canals, Venice Beach & Abbot Kinney. Attached two-car garage and ample guest parking. Pool, spa, gym and BBQ area.