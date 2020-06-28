All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 25 2019

6171 Tony Avenue

6171 Tony Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6171 Tony Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Award Winning School District! Steps to Lockhurst Elementry, Hale Charter Jr High and El Camino High. Sparking single story swimming pool home on quite tree lined street! Enchanting Enchanting single story home is completely renovated with new laminate flooring, freshly painted though-out!, new window treatments and designer touches. The spacious kitchen features new kitchen counters and every amenity. Refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer.
Bonus family room off of the kitchen has recessed lighting, new floors & lots of extra space. Private yard with huge covered patio, play area & above ground jacuzzi. Central A/C, covered 2 car carport & much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6171 Tony Avenue have any available units?
6171 Tony Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6171 Tony Avenue have?
Some of 6171 Tony Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6171 Tony Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6171 Tony Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6171 Tony Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6171 Tony Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6171 Tony Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6171 Tony Avenue offers parking.
Does 6171 Tony Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6171 Tony Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6171 Tony Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6171 Tony Avenue has a pool.
Does 6171 Tony Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6171 Tony Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6171 Tony Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6171 Tony Avenue has units with dishwashers.
