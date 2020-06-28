6171 Tony Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Award Winning School District! Steps to Lockhurst Elementry, Hale Charter Jr High and El Camino High. Sparking single story swimming pool home on quite tree lined street! Enchanting Enchanting single story home is completely renovated with new laminate flooring, freshly painted though-out!, new window treatments and designer touches. The spacious kitchen features new kitchen counters and every amenity. Refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer.

Bonus family room off of the kitchen has recessed lighting, new floors & lots of extra space. Private yard with huge covered patio, play area & above ground jacuzzi. Central A/C, covered 2 car carport & much more.