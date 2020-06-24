All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 615 Brittania Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
615 Brittania Street
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

615 Brittania Street

615 N Brittania St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

615 N Brittania St, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 615 Brittania Street, newly remodeled top floor unit of a duplex located in prime historical Boyle Heights. Minutes from Downtown LA, Staples Center, & fine dining. Take a walk upstairs into a renovated open living room, private front balcony, three bedrooms, one bathroom with shower featuring Home Netwerks Bluetooth stereo fan with LED light and control. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Backyard features two parking spaces with stunning Downtown Los Angeles skyline views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Brittania Street have any available units?
615 Brittania Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 Brittania Street have?
Some of 615 Brittania Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Brittania Street currently offering any rent specials?
615 Brittania Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Brittania Street pet-friendly?
No, 615 Brittania Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 615 Brittania Street offer parking?
Yes, 615 Brittania Street offers parking.
Does 615 Brittania Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Brittania Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Brittania Street have a pool?
No, 615 Brittania Street does not have a pool.
Does 615 Brittania Street have accessible units?
No, 615 Brittania Street does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Brittania Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Brittania Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College