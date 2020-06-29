All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:02 AM

6145 Paseo La Vista

6145 Paseo La Vista · No Longer Available
Location

6145 Paseo La Vista, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully renovated and updated, this 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom Zuckerman home is located in Valley Circle Estates and offers an open living and entertaining space that seamlessly flows to the outdoors. Cathedral ceilings in the dining room and entry way. Master bedroom has a fireplace and direct access to the balcony with spiral staircase leading to the pool. Spacious, secluded landscaped back yard is a private refuge complete with a custom pool and cascading waterfall. This home, located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, offers private access to the expansive trails of Ahmanson Ranch. The Las Virgenes School District; Round Meadow, A.C. Stelle and Calabasas High, provide the most distinguished public education options in our area! Call Pauline McLean 818-261-9950 to schedule a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6145 Paseo La Vista have any available units?
6145 Paseo La Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6145 Paseo La Vista have?
Some of 6145 Paseo La Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6145 Paseo La Vista currently offering any rent specials?
6145 Paseo La Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6145 Paseo La Vista pet-friendly?
No, 6145 Paseo La Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6145 Paseo La Vista offer parking?
Yes, 6145 Paseo La Vista offers parking.
Does 6145 Paseo La Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6145 Paseo La Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6145 Paseo La Vista have a pool?
Yes, 6145 Paseo La Vista has a pool.
Does 6145 Paseo La Vista have accessible units?
No, 6145 Paseo La Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 6145 Paseo La Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 6145 Paseo La Vista does not have units with dishwashers.

