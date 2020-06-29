6145 Paseo La Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully renovated and updated, this 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom Zuckerman home is located in Valley Circle Estates and offers an open living and entertaining space that seamlessly flows to the outdoors. Cathedral ceilings in the dining room and entry way. Master bedroom has a fireplace and direct access to the balcony with spiral staircase leading to the pool. Spacious, secluded landscaped back yard is a private refuge complete with a custom pool and cascading waterfall. This home, located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, offers private access to the expansive trails of Ahmanson Ranch. The Las Virgenes School District; Round Meadow, A.C. Stelle and Calabasas High, provide the most distinguished public education options in our area! Call Pauline McLean 818-261-9950 to schedule a showing