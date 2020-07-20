6129 Lindenhurst Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub new construction

Newly Constructed, Gorgeous modern masterpiece with architectural lines, French oak wide plank floors, high ceilings, and luxurious finishes. A wide entry hall with winding glass-walled staircase sits next to an elegant formal dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows. Designer Italian kitchen with dual wall ovens and center Island with attached breakfast nook. An inviting living room boasts a modern fireplace and a wall of pocket doors, perfect for entertaining. The romantic master suite has a large fireplace, private balcony, incredible closet, and spa-like bath with soaking tub and massive glass rain shower. Spacious guest bedrooms boast private balconies and beautiful baths, offering wonderful accommodations for family and friends. Outside, the incredible entertainer’s yard features a sparkling pool, elevated Zero-edge spa, and a pool cabana with fireplace. A truly marvelous home for the most discerning host. Located just south of Melrose, close to shops, fine dining, and more.