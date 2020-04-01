6127 Mesa Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

**BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION** INCREDIBLE HIGHLAND PARK AREA THIS WILL BE YOUR NEW HOME! Hi Everyone! This is absolutely what you have been looking for! We can't wait to show you these BRAND NEW 3BR town-house style homes! You can also utilize them as 2BR master suites with added flex rooms. It's your call! These special layouts offer you endless entertaining ideas with family and friends while overlooking amazing views of Highland Park hillsides. Get that food cooking in an amazingly open and wide kitchen/dining area! Once you pull in the driveway of this gorgeous property, you will immediately know that you are in one of the best spots this neighborhood can offer. The private garages (with huge storage space) accommodate two cars each and are compatible for electric vehicles. The neighborhood is PRIME and begs you to take nice walks out in the crisp air or ride your bike around town and visit all of the great spots in town! Walk to the "HUB OF HIP" York Blvd. just down the street to get a bite to eat and a quick refreshing drink! Act fast! These are going, going, gone before you know it! Here are some of the great things offered in these amazing spaces: • 3 Bed, or 2 master suites with added flex room - It's your call! • Energy/water efficient design • Sky lights • In-suite washer/dryer • Full amenities • Instant hot water heater • Low flow toilets • Killer views • Private yards • Lush landscaping • High ceilings • Oodles of cabinet space • Central Air (A/C, Heat) • Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal) • New quartz counter tops • Private off street enclosed garage parking- extra storage is good • Town home style • Brand new construction • Killer private balconies and views • Just off the 110 Fwy • Pets considered upon approval • 1 Year Minimum Lease • 1 Month Security Deposit Pics are a work in progress. Landscaping to follow. Almost ready to ROCK!!! Hopefully ready in one week! **CALL US TODAY**