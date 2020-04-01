All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6127 Mesa Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6127 Mesa Ave
Last updated May 13 2019 at 1:32 PM

6127 Mesa Ave

6127 E Mesa Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6127 E Mesa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
**BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION** INCREDIBLE HIGHLAND PARK AREA THIS WILL BE YOUR NEW HOME! Hi Everyone! This is absolutely what you have been looking for! We can't wait to show you these BRAND NEW 3BR town-house style homes! You can also utilize them as 2BR master suites with added flex rooms. It's your call! These special layouts offer you endless entertaining ideas with family and friends while overlooking amazing views of Highland Park hillsides. Get that food cooking in an amazingly open and wide kitchen/dining area! Once you pull in the driveway of this gorgeous property, you will immediately know that you are in one of the best spots this neighborhood can offer. The private garages (with huge storage space) accommodate two cars each and are compatible for electric vehicles. The neighborhood is PRIME and begs you to take nice walks out in the crisp air or ride your bike around town and visit all of the great spots in town! Walk to the "HUB OF HIP" York Blvd. just down the street to get a bite to eat and a quick refreshing drink! Act fast! These are going, going, gone before you know it! Here are some of the great things offered in these amazing spaces: • 3 Bed, or 2 master suites with added flex room - It's your call! • Energy/water efficient design • Sky lights • In-suite washer/dryer • Full amenities • Instant hot water heater • Low flow toilets • Killer views • Private yards • Lush landscaping • High ceilings • Oodles of cabinet space • Central Air (A/C, Heat) • Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal) • New quartz counter tops • Private off street enclosed garage parking- extra storage is good • Town home style • Brand new construction • Killer private balconies and views • Just off the 110 Fwy • Pets considered upon approval • 1 Year Minimum Lease • 1 Month Security Deposit Pics are a work in progress. Landscaping to follow. Almost ready to ROCK!!! Hopefully ready in one week! **CALL US TODAY**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6127 Mesa Ave have any available units?
6127 Mesa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6127 Mesa Ave have?
Some of 6127 Mesa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6127 Mesa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6127 Mesa Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6127 Mesa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6127 Mesa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6127 Mesa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6127 Mesa Ave does offer parking.
Does 6127 Mesa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6127 Mesa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6127 Mesa Ave have a pool?
No, 6127 Mesa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6127 Mesa Ave have accessible units?
No, 6127 Mesa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6127 Mesa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6127 Mesa Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College