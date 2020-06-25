6114 Tampa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Brand new completely remodeled home located in prime Tarzana location. House consists of 3 bedrooms 2 baths on main house; master bedroom with en suit bathroom and large walk in closet. Chef’s modern kitchen with Center Island and breakfast seating, brand new stainless steel appliances. Indoor laundry room near kitchen with lots of storage; Living room & dining room have open concept layout to kitchen and overlooks the amazing entertainer’s backyard with custom BBQ area and new concrete slab porch for outdoor seating. New and fresh landscaping in front and back yards. Studio in back not included separate address and seperate entrance.