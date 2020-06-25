All apartments in Los Angeles
6114 Tampa Avenue

6114 N Tampa Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6114 N Tampa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Brand new completely remodeled home located in prime Tarzana location. House consists of 3 bedrooms 2 baths on main house; master bedroom with en suit bathroom and large walk in closet. Chef’s modern kitchen with Center Island and breakfast seating, brand new stainless steel appliances. Indoor laundry room near kitchen with lots of storage; Living room & dining room have open concept layout to kitchen and overlooks the amazing entertainer’s backyard with custom BBQ area and new concrete slab porch for outdoor seating. New and fresh landscaping in front and back yards. Studio in back not included separate address and seperate entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6114 Tampa Avenue have any available units?
6114 Tampa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6114 Tampa Avenue have?
Some of 6114 Tampa Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6114 Tampa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6114 Tampa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6114 Tampa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6114 Tampa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6114 Tampa Avenue offer parking?
No, 6114 Tampa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6114 Tampa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6114 Tampa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6114 Tampa Avenue have a pool?
No, 6114 Tampa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6114 Tampa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6114 Tampa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6114 Tampa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6114 Tampa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
