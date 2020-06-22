All apartments in Los Angeles
611 North BRONSON Avenue

611 North Bronson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

611 North Bronson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Luxury Loft living in popular Larchmont Village neighborhood. High soaring ceilings with skylight brings in lots of natural light. Dramatic 2-story living area with open concept, concrete floors, laundry room and and downstairs bedroom/office with 3/4 bath. Appliances included. Floor to ceiling windows with balcony off living room for morning coffee. Upstairs features: separate loft office and dramatic Master Suite with walk-in closet, sitting area, private bath and special feature private balcony with view of the skyline and Hollywood Hills! Cool Architectural complex completed by noted architect Lorcan O'Herlihy.2-car tandem parking. 3 guest parking spots for guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

