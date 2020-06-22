611 North BRONSON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Luxury Loft living in popular Larchmont Village neighborhood. High soaring ceilings with skylight brings in lots of natural light. Dramatic 2-story living area with open concept, concrete floors, laundry room and and downstairs bedroom/office with 3/4 bath. Appliances included. Floor to ceiling windows with balcony off living room for morning coffee. Upstairs features: separate loft office and dramatic Master Suite with walk-in closet, sitting area, private bath and special feature private balcony with view of the skyline and Hollywood Hills! Cool Architectural complex completed by noted architect Lorcan O'Herlihy.2-car tandem parking. 3 guest parking spots for guests.