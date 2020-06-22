6108 W 76th Street

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. The unit features beautiful hardwood floors, new paint, and central air conditioning/heating. The living room has a nice, wood-burning fireplace and bay windows that look onto the street, and the kitchen includes a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and garbage disposal. A washer and gas dryer are included in a laundry closet inside the home for your convenience. The upstairs bedroom has a balcony with a view of the city and neighborhood. The large backyard is perfect for entertaining guests, with its well-placed trees and plants and decorative fence. Located within three miles of the 405 freeway, Westfield Century City, Los Angeles International airport, and Loyola Marymount University. Come see this beautiful house today!