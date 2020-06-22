All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6108 West 76th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6108 West 76th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. The unit features beautiful hardwood floors, new paint, and central air conditioning/heating. The living room has a nice, wood-burning fireplace and bay windows that look onto the street, and the kitchen includes a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and garbage disposal. A washer and gas dryer are included in a laundry closet inside the home for your convenience. The upstairs bedroom has a balcony with a view of the city and neighborhood. The large backyard is perfect for entertaining guests, with its well-placed trees and plants and decorative fence. Located within three miles of the 405 freeway, Westfield Century City, Los Angeles International airport, and Loyola Marymount University. Come see this beautiful house today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 W 76th Street have any available units?
6108 W 76th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6108 W 76th Street have?
Some of 6108 W 76th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6108 W 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6108 W 76th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 W 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6108 W 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6108 W 76th Street offer parking?
No, 6108 W 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6108 W 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6108 W 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 W 76th Street have a pool?
No, 6108 W 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6108 W 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 6108 W 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 W 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6108 W 76th Street has units with dishwashers.
