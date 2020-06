Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Imagine living in a 2-bed, 2-bathroom, 1,200-SF, Spanish duplex in lower Beachwood Canyon recently renovated with wood floors and bright interior. Designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances and full-size washer/dryer. The living room has 1 big-screen TV, wired for sound with a separate dining room. Out back is your own private outdoor patio with BBQ and luscious landscaping. Additional 280-SF secured storage on street level. Close to Hollywood entertainment, shops and hiking.