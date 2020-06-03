All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6101 Will Rogers Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6101 Will Rogers Street
Last updated July 29 2019 at 3:02 AM

6101 Will Rogers Street

6101 Will Rogers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6101 Will Rogers Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
Wonderful corner lot home that screams three words: SUN. FUN. RELAX. From the get-go, you are greeted by a swinging bench to sip morning coffee or evening tea. Great living room with fireplace, dining area floods with morning sun through the sliding glass doors that lead to an ample side yard. Open kitchen with a window facing the yard to keep an eye on the kiddos. Your own private retreat with double French doors welcome you to a restful evening in your step-down master bedroom with ample closet space, hardwood floors, and glass sliding doors that open up to the patio and pool! Great office or reading area before you enter the master bedroom. A second dormitory, also, with sliding glass doors to the patio’s lounge area. The laundry space is next to the second bathroom and has direct access to the backyard; convenient while lounging by the pool or family and friend gatherings. Speaking of the backyard, enjoy summer nights roasting marshmallows by the fire pit, take a selfie and be the envy as you chillax in the backyard or dine alfresco under the tree, sun or stars! Seriously, should we say more?! Oh yeah, it is conveniently located near The Campus at Playa Vista, LAX, Silicon Beach, Loyola Marymount University, Otis College of Art & Design, Westchester Golf Course, Marina Del Rey, water sport activities, Downtown Los Angeles, the 405&105 freeway entrances, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more of it a short drive away! Text to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 Will Rogers Street have any available units?
6101 Will Rogers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6101 Will Rogers Street have?
Some of 6101 Will Rogers Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 Will Rogers Street currently offering any rent specials?
6101 Will Rogers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 Will Rogers Street pet-friendly?
No, 6101 Will Rogers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6101 Will Rogers Street offer parking?
No, 6101 Will Rogers Street does not offer parking.
Does 6101 Will Rogers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 Will Rogers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 Will Rogers Street have a pool?
Yes, 6101 Will Rogers Street has a pool.
Does 6101 Will Rogers Street have accessible units?
No, 6101 Will Rogers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 Will Rogers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6101 Will Rogers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College