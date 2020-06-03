6101 Will Rogers Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool fire pit clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit pool

Wonderful corner lot home that screams three words: SUN. FUN. RELAX. From the get-go, you are greeted by a swinging bench to sip morning coffee or evening tea. Great living room with fireplace, dining area floods with morning sun through the sliding glass doors that lead to an ample side yard. Open kitchen with a window facing the yard to keep an eye on the kiddos. Your own private retreat with double French doors welcome you to a restful evening in your step-down master bedroom with ample closet space, hardwood floors, and glass sliding doors that open up to the patio and pool! Great office or reading area before you enter the master bedroom. A second dormitory, also, with sliding glass doors to the patio’s lounge area. The laundry space is next to the second bathroom and has direct access to the backyard; convenient while lounging by the pool or family and friend gatherings. Speaking of the backyard, enjoy summer nights roasting marshmallows by the fire pit, take a selfie and be the envy as you chillax in the backyard or dine alfresco under the tree, sun or stars! Seriously, should we say more?! Oh yeah, it is conveniently located near The Campus at Playa Vista, LAX, Silicon Beach, Loyola Marymount University, Otis College of Art & Design, Westchester Golf Course, Marina Del Rey, water sport activities, Downtown Los Angeles, the 405&105 freeway entrances, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more of it a short drive away! Text to schedule a viewing!