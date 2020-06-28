All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 609 South CITRUS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
609 South CITRUS Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

609 South CITRUS Avenue

609 South Citrus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

609 South Citrus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
FOR LEASE, 3 BD 2 BA REMODELED BEAUTY WITH CONTEMPORARY APPEAL! Situated on beautiful tree-lined Citrus Ave, this newly updated home is a breath of fresh air! With light-filled, fluid floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, Living room with fireplace and arched doorways, formal dining + small sunroom perfect for a home office, this home provides everything a renter desires. White kitchen with stainless steel appliances & large double doors leading to a sprawling backyard with built-in BBQ, Newly-tiled bathrooms with glass door shower, roomy BDs with built-in closets, and a washer/dryer with large overhead storage. Come see for yourself before it's grabbed up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 South CITRUS Avenue have any available units?
609 South CITRUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 South CITRUS Avenue have?
Some of 609 South CITRUS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 South CITRUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 South CITRUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 South CITRUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 609 South CITRUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 609 South CITRUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 609 South CITRUS Avenue offers parking.
Does 609 South CITRUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 South CITRUS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 South CITRUS Avenue have a pool?
No, 609 South CITRUS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 609 South CITRUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 South CITRUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 South CITRUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 South CITRUS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College