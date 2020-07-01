All apartments in Los Angeles
608 South MANSFIELD Avenue
608 South MANSFIELD Avenue

608 South Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

608 South Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Gorgeous Spanish Revival home with fascinating character throughout. This amazing 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home features beautiful original hardwood floors, spacious living room overlooking the front lawn, and charming breakfast nook connecting to the large dining room. In the kitchen, appreciate the ornate tiles, wood cabinet finishes, and brand-new appliances. A vast den complete with additional storage and wet bar sit in the back of the home, perfect for a private office, studio, or game & entertainment room. Stepping into the backyard, enjoy a covered 2-car garage, additional storage space, and fresh citrus fruit trees. Conveniently located near The Grove, Larchmont Village, and LACMA, this home is perfect for every lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 South MANSFIELD Avenue have any available units?
608 South MANSFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 South MANSFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 608 South MANSFIELD Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 South MANSFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
608 South MANSFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 South MANSFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 608 South MANSFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 608 South MANSFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 608 South MANSFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 608 South MANSFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 South MANSFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 608 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 608 South MANSFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 608 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 608 South MANSFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

