608 South MANSFIELD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Gorgeous Spanish Revival home with fascinating character throughout. This amazing 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home features beautiful original hardwood floors, spacious living room overlooking the front lawn, and charming breakfast nook connecting to the large dining room. In the kitchen, appreciate the ornate tiles, wood cabinet finishes, and brand-new appliances. A vast den complete with additional storage and wet bar sit in the back of the home, perfect for a private office, studio, or game & entertainment room. Stepping into the backyard, enjoy a covered 2-car garage, additional storage space, and fresh citrus fruit trees. Conveniently located near The Grove, Larchmont Village, and LACMA, this home is perfect for every lifestyle.