All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 606 North FORMOSA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
606 North FORMOSA Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

606 North FORMOSA Avenue

606 North Formosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

606 North Formosa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 story traditional in a prime location. Recently renovated and update this beautiful home offers an inviting floor plan. Large formal living room with high wood beam ceilings, fireplace, and refinished wood floors. Elegant formal dining room. Spacious updated kitchen with new appliances and counter tops. Cute breakfast room with multiple windows for lots of natural sunlight. Separate washer & dryer room with 1 bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs offer 2 generous size bedroom with good closet space, refinished wood floors, and all new windows. New central A/C & heat. Private and spacious backyard with finished detached 2 car garage. Walking distance to multiple restaurants, shops, and places of worship.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 North FORMOSA Avenue have any available units?
606 North FORMOSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 North FORMOSA Avenue have?
Some of 606 North FORMOSA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 North FORMOSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
606 North FORMOSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 North FORMOSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 606 North FORMOSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 606 North FORMOSA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 606 North FORMOSA Avenue offers parking.
Does 606 North FORMOSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 North FORMOSA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 North FORMOSA Avenue have a pool?
No, 606 North FORMOSA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 606 North FORMOSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 606 North FORMOSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 606 North FORMOSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 North FORMOSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College