606 North FORMOSA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 story traditional in a prime location. Recently renovated and update this beautiful home offers an inviting floor plan. Large formal living room with high wood beam ceilings, fireplace, and refinished wood floors. Elegant formal dining room. Spacious updated kitchen with new appliances and counter tops. Cute breakfast room with multiple windows for lots of natural sunlight. Separate washer & dryer room with 1 bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs offer 2 generous size bedroom with good closet space, refinished wood floors, and all new windows. New central A/C & heat. Private and spacious backyard with finished detached 2 car garage. Walking distance to multiple restaurants, shops, and places of worship.