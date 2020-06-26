All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6054 CADILLAC Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6054 CADILLAC Avenue
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

6054 CADILLAC Avenue

6054 Cadillac Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6054 Cadillac Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment. This unit has been remodeled to a most amazing standard. Light hardwood flooring, Custom designed Kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances & Quartz countertops. Bright Living room with fireplace. Master Bedroom with En-suite Bathroom and large walk-in closet. 2nd Bedroom with ample closet space. 2nd Bathroom with fabulous tiling, tub and wall mounted shower, fitted vanity unit. Central AC-Central Heat. Smart Thermostat and lighting controls all accessed remotely by smart phone. Washer Drier in-unit. Secure gated and covered car spaces. SECURE BUILDING. This is probably the best-appointed apartment we have ever offered in a great building on a quiet residential street and is the last unit available in this standout property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6054 CADILLAC Avenue have any available units?
6054 CADILLAC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6054 CADILLAC Avenue have?
Some of 6054 CADILLAC Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6054 CADILLAC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6054 CADILLAC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6054 CADILLAC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6054 CADILLAC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6054 CADILLAC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6054 CADILLAC Avenue offers parking.
Does 6054 CADILLAC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6054 CADILLAC Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6054 CADILLAC Avenue have a pool?
No, 6054 CADILLAC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6054 CADILLAC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6054 CADILLAC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6054 CADILLAC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6054 CADILLAC Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College