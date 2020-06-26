6054 CADILLAC Avenue

Amenities
A stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment. This unit has been remodeled to a most amazing standard. Light hardwood flooring, Custom designed Kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances & Quartz countertops. Bright Living room with fireplace. Master Bedroom with En-suite Bathroom and large walk-in closet. 2nd Bedroom with ample closet space. 2nd Bathroom with fabulous tiling, tub and wall mounted shower, fitted vanity unit. Central AC-Central Heat. Smart Thermostat and lighting controls all accessed remotely by smart phone. Washer Drier in-unit. Secure gated and covered car spaces. SECURE BUILDING. This is probably the best-appointed apartment we have ever offered in a great building on a quiet residential street and is the last unit available in this standout property.