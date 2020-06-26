All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

6045 Graciosa Dr

6045 Graciosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6045 Graciosa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 06/30/19 1 bedroom 1 bath casita - Property Id: 123343

Beautiful 1920's casita. In the heart of Beachwood Canyon, fireplace. Hardwood floors, nice kitchen with refrigerator, stove and washer and dryer. Cute back yard and front yard. One car garage parking. Walking distance to Gelson's market, cleaners, restaurants, wine and cheese store, pet store, and deli. Shown by appointment only. NON-Smoking environment. Small pet ok (NMT 25 lbs). Must have a good credit score.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123343
Property Id 123343

(RLNE4896199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6045 Graciosa Dr have any available units?
6045 Graciosa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6045 Graciosa Dr have?
Some of 6045 Graciosa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6045 Graciosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6045 Graciosa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6045 Graciosa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6045 Graciosa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6045 Graciosa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6045 Graciosa Dr offers parking.
Does 6045 Graciosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6045 Graciosa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6045 Graciosa Dr have a pool?
No, 6045 Graciosa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6045 Graciosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 6045 Graciosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6045 Graciosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6045 Graciosa Dr has units with dishwashers.
