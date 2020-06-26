6045 Graciosa Dr

Amenities
Available 06/30/19 1 bedroom 1 bath casita - Property Id: 123343
Beautiful 1920's casita. In the heart of Beachwood Canyon, fireplace. Hardwood floors, nice kitchen with refrigerator, stove and washer and dryer. Cute back yard and front yard. One car garage parking. Walking distance to Gelson's market, cleaners, restaurants, wine and cheese store, pet store, and deli. Shown by appointment only. NON-Smoking environment. Small pet ok (NMT 25 lbs). Must have a good credit score.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123343
(RLNE4896199)