603 BOCCACCIO AVE B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court carport parking garage

Unit B Available 03/01/19 Charming Venice 1 bed / 1 bath, central location - Property Id: 100063



Charming Duplex upper back unit with private patio looking out towards the Marina, central Venice location. High walk and bike score to all things Venice / Marina/ Santa Monica.

Apartment has great open floor plan, granite counter kitchen with bar area to living room. Large Single Bedroom with walk in closet, and tiled stone and glass bath/shower. Gas Fireplace, A/C, outdoor shower to rinse off when coming back from the beach, washer/ dryer access in garage, single car port space available. Carport space available, additional cost tbd.

More pics to come, my tenant just notified me with move out end of Feb. Pics are semi outdated.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100063

Property Id 100063



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4704562)