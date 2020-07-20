All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

603 BOCCACCIO AVE B

603 E Boccaccio Ave · No Longer Available
Location

603 E Boccaccio Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
parking
garage
Unit B Available 03/01/19 Charming Venice 1 bed / 1 bath, central location - Property Id: 100063

Charming Duplex upper back unit with private patio looking out towards the Marina, central Venice location. High walk and bike score to all things Venice / Marina/ Santa Monica.
Apartment has great open floor plan, granite counter kitchen with bar area to living room. Large Single Bedroom with walk in closet, and tiled stone and glass bath/shower. Gas Fireplace, A/C, outdoor shower to rinse off when coming back from the beach, washer/ dryer access in garage, single car port space available. Carport space available, additional cost tbd.
More pics to come, my tenant just notified me with move out end of Feb. Pics are semi outdated.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100063
Property Id 100063

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4704562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

