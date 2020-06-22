All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6001 Woodland View Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6001 Woodland View Drive

6001 Woodland View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6001 Woodland View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
Contact listing agent David Emanuel for details. (Landlord will consider short term & long term leases
Step into this lovely, single story traditional Zuckerman style home in the Valley Circle Estates community of Woodland Hills and the El Camino School District. This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is charming and quaint. Located in a wonderful community, it is conveniently close to the Santa Monica Mountain hiking trails, Westfield Topanga mall, The Village, and various restaurants and markets. A few of the alluring vaulted ceilings, and gas fireplace. The backyard creates the perfect ambiance for entertaining This single story home is nearly 3,400 square feet and additionally has, a three-car garage, two zone central AC and heat, two attics, and newer carpets throughout. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 Woodland View Drive have any available units?
6001 Woodland View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6001 Woodland View Drive have?
Some of 6001 Woodland View Drive's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6001 Woodland View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6001 Woodland View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 Woodland View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6001 Woodland View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6001 Woodland View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6001 Woodland View Drive does offer parking.
Does 6001 Woodland View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6001 Woodland View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 Woodland View Drive have a pool?
No, 6001 Woodland View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6001 Woodland View Drive have accessible units?
No, 6001 Woodland View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 Woodland View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6001 Woodland View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
