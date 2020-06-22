6001 Woodland View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace Property Amenities garage

Contact listing agent David Emanuel for details. (Landlord will consider short term & long term leases

Step into this lovely, single story traditional Zuckerman style home in the Valley Circle Estates community of Woodland Hills and the El Camino School District. This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is charming and quaint. Located in a wonderful community, it is conveniently close to the Santa Monica Mountain hiking trails, Westfield Topanga mall, The Village, and various restaurants and markets. A few of the alluring vaulted ceilings, and gas fireplace. The backyard creates the perfect ambiance for entertaining This single story home is nearly 3,400 square feet and additionally has, a three-car garage, two zone central AC and heat, two attics, and newer carpets throughout. This home is a must see!