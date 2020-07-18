All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

5966 Costello Avenue

5966 Costello Avenue · (818) 419-5262
Location

5966 Costello Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1233 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Tri-Level Townhouse in the beautifully landscaped "Walnut Villas" This Condo has 2 Master suits each has there own bathroom and there is 2 balconies with a total of 3 bathrooms, lots of storage and 1233 sqft. This beautiful home is perfectly positioned next to the sparkling pool, spa, and Sauna with common areas that can be reserved for larger gatherings. There is a Direct access Garage that's more than adequate for 2 cars and has an extra storage room with washer and dryer space. The interior boasts an amazing large entertainers kitchen, wood shutters, beautiful fireplace, hardwood flooring and ample amounts of natural light through the large windows and sliding doors throughout. This is an opportunity to rent one of the most desirable End Units in this highly sought after complex and sharing only 1 common wall, it shows and feels like home. Its a must See.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5966 Costello Avenue have any available units?
5966 Costello Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5966 Costello Avenue have?
Some of 5966 Costello Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5966 Costello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5966 Costello Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5966 Costello Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5966 Costello Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5966 Costello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5966 Costello Avenue offers parking.
Does 5966 Costello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5966 Costello Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5966 Costello Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5966 Costello Avenue has a pool.
Does 5966 Costello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5966 Costello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5966 Costello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5966 Costello Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
