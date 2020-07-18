5966 Costello Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Tri-Level Townhouse in the beautifully landscaped "Walnut Villas" This Condo has 2 Master suits each has there own bathroom and there is 2 balconies with a total of 3 bathrooms, lots of storage and 1233 sqft. This beautiful home is perfectly positioned next to the sparkling pool, spa, and Sauna with common areas that can be reserved for larger gatherings. There is a Direct access Garage that's more than adequate for 2 cars and has an extra storage room with washer and dryer space. The interior boasts an amazing large entertainers kitchen, wood shutters, beautiful fireplace, hardwood flooring and ample amounts of natural light through the large windows and sliding doors throughout. This is an opportunity to rent one of the most desirable End Units in this highly sought after complex and sharing only 1 common wall, it shows and feels like home. Its a must See.