5921 Fallbrook Avenue

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath ranch house with a Den which can be used as a third bedroom, TV room or play room. Quiet back yard + pool and a built in BBQ structure in the heart of Woodland Hills. Close to shopping malls, The Village West-field and minutes to 101 Freeway. Very light, bright and open with a peaceful view from the living area to the back yard and the pool. Large enclosed patio for entertainment and kids play. 2 car garage with private gated entry for additional parking. Washer/ Dryer, Refrigerator and stove gas included. Central heater and air conditioning.

2 Fire places, one located in the living room and another in the den with its own shower and bath which may be also used also as play room or TV room.

The owner pays for the pool and the tenant is responsible for the garden.