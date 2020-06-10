All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 8 2020 at 11:57 AM

5921 Fallbrook Avenue

5921 Fallbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5921 Fallbrook Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath ranch house with a Den which can be used as a third bedroom, TV room or play room. Quiet back yard + pool and a built in BBQ structure in the heart of Woodland Hills. Close to shopping malls, The Village West-field and minutes to 101 Freeway. Very light, bright and open with a peaceful view from the living area to the back yard and the pool. Large enclosed patio for entertainment and kids play. 2 car garage with private gated entry for additional parking. Washer/ Dryer, Refrigerator and stove gas included. Central heater and air conditioning.
2 Fire places, one located in the living room and another in the den with its own shower and bath which may be also used also as play room or TV room.
The owner pays for the pool and the tenant is responsible for the garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 Fallbrook Avenue have any available units?
5921 Fallbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5921 Fallbrook Avenue have?
Some of 5921 Fallbrook Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 Fallbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5921 Fallbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 Fallbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5921 Fallbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5921 Fallbrook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5921 Fallbrook Avenue offers parking.
Does 5921 Fallbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5921 Fallbrook Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 Fallbrook Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5921 Fallbrook Avenue has a pool.
Does 5921 Fallbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5921 Fallbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 Fallbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5921 Fallbrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

