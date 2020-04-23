All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5919 CHULA VISTA Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5919 CHULA VISTA Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5919 CHULA VISTA Way

5919 W Chula Vista Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5919 W Chula Vista Way, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
new construction
Look around Hollywood today and you will find new construction at every corner indicating the growing demand for property in one of the most sought after destinations in the world.So if this is the place to be then it's time to discover Franklin Village which offers unique shops, restaurants, gourmet markets and living spaces located at the base of the Hollywood Hills.This unique Chula Vista Condominium features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on the first floor with a covered parking space, Balcony, Hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and so much more.Welcome home to your private retreat in the Hollywood Hills. The rent includes furniture, gas, electric, water, Wi-Fi & Apple TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5919 CHULA VISTA Way have any available units?
5919 CHULA VISTA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5919 CHULA VISTA Way have?
Some of 5919 CHULA VISTA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5919 CHULA VISTA Way currently offering any rent specials?
5919 CHULA VISTA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5919 CHULA VISTA Way pet-friendly?
No, 5919 CHULA VISTA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5919 CHULA VISTA Way offer parking?
Yes, 5919 CHULA VISTA Way offers parking.
Does 5919 CHULA VISTA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5919 CHULA VISTA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5919 CHULA VISTA Way have a pool?
No, 5919 CHULA VISTA Way does not have a pool.
Does 5919 CHULA VISTA Way have accessible units?
No, 5919 CHULA VISTA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5919 CHULA VISTA Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5919 CHULA VISTA Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College