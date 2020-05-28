All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:40 AM

5914 Topeka Drive

5914 Topeka Drive · (818) 584-1330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5914 Topeka Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
2+2 Beautiful cozy, updated home, Nice kitchen has stainless steel appliances which include dishwasher, refrigerator, stove. Home has Central A/C and Heating, Fireplace, Large master bedroom, spacious closet, travertine stone showers. LED Recessed Lights in ceiling, Tiled floor throughout the house. Amenities included in the rent are: Laundry room, beautiful front garden, parking inside the driveway behind a secured gate. Home can be leased furnished or unfurnished.Utilities included in the rent are: Water, Electricity, Gas, Basic cable, WiFi , and Trash.Property securely gated.Flexible lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 Topeka Drive have any available units?
5914 Topeka Drive has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5914 Topeka Drive have?
Some of 5914 Topeka Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5914 Topeka Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5914 Topeka Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 Topeka Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5914 Topeka Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5914 Topeka Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5914 Topeka Drive does offer parking.
Does 5914 Topeka Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5914 Topeka Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 Topeka Drive have a pool?
No, 5914 Topeka Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5914 Topeka Drive have accessible units?
No, 5914 Topeka Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 Topeka Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5914 Topeka Drive has units with dishwashers.
