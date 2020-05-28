5914 Topeka Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

2+2 Beautiful cozy, updated home, Nice kitchen has stainless steel appliances which include dishwasher, refrigerator, stove. Home has Central A/C and Heating, Fireplace, Large master bedroom, spacious closet, travertine stone showers. LED Recessed Lights in ceiling, Tiled floor throughout the house. Amenities included in the rent are: Laundry room, beautiful front garden, parking inside the driveway behind a secured gate. Home can be leased furnished or unfurnished.Utilities included in the rent are: Water, Electricity, Gas, Basic cable, WiFi , and Trash.Property securely gated.Flexible lease term.