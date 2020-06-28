5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1bd 1ba - Top corner unit with NEW floors, New kitchen and New bathroom vanity and linen cabinets!!!



Not your typical boring outdated unit, this spectacular 1 bedroom apartment is waiting for you!!!



NEW Beautiful Floors Throughout

Specious room with natural light

Spacious walk in bedroom closet

New granite kitchen counter tops

New kitchen wood cabinets

New stainless steel kitchen appliances

New spectacular bathroom vanity with linen cabinets

Ample living room

Minutes away from HOLLYWOOD!!! Walking distance to Paramount Studios.

Between Vine and Melrose/Santa Monica



1 dedicated Parking Space, Laundry on site.

Utilities paid: Water & Trash

Monthly house hold income required 3 times the monthly rent



Small pet accepted (Max 15 Pounds) with additional fee



Monthly Rent $1,690

Deposit $1,690



RENTAL APPLICATIONS AT: WWW.MISSIONPROPERTYSERVICES.COM