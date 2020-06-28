All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

5912 Willoughby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1bd 1ba - Top corner unit with NEW floors, New kitchen and New bathroom vanity and linen cabinets!!!

Not your typical boring outdated unit, this spectacular 1 bedroom apartment is waiting for you!!!

NEW Beautiful Floors Throughout
Specious room with natural light
Spacious walk in bedroom closet
New granite kitchen counter tops
New kitchen wood cabinets
New stainless steel kitchen appliances
New spectacular bathroom vanity with linen cabinets
Ample living room
Minutes away from HOLLYWOOD!!! Walking distance to Paramount Studios.
Between Vine and Melrose/Santa Monica

1 dedicated Parking Space, Laundry on site.
Utilities paid: Water & Trash
Monthly house hold income required 3 times the monthly rent

Small pet accepted (Max 15 Pounds) with additional fee

Monthly Rent $1,690
Deposit $1,690

RENTAL APPLICATIONS AT: WWW.MISSIONPROPERTYSERVICES.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10 have any available units?
5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10 have?
Some of 5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10 currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10 is pet friendly.
Does 5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10 offer parking?
Yes, 5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10 offers parking.
Does 5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10 have a pool?
No, 5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10 does not have a pool.
Does 5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10 have accessible units?
No, 5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5912 Willoughby Ave. Apt# 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
