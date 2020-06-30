5912 Calvin Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Located on a quiet and charming street sits this recently remodeled, gated and expansive custom residence! Walk up the captivating front porch entry and fall in love with all the wonderful features that include chefs kitchen with custom cabinetry, oversized center island, adjacent dining, quartz counters and beautiful stainless appliances. Enjoy the sunlit entertainers living room with direct access to the park-like rear yard with patio alongside its sprawling manicured lawn. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms with adjoining bath outfitted with contemporary finishes and wonderful secondary family retreat highlighted with vaulted ceilings. Downstairs master suite with walk-in closet, private bath with modern farmhouse sink. Perfectly located near boulevard shops, restaurants and entertainment venues. Landlord pays water. A fabulous residence you will surely not want to miss!