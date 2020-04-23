5857 Sylmar Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Built in 2014, this pristine four bedroom 2.5 bathroom home offers modern quality materials and finishes. The approximately 1,873 square foot interior features a living room recessed lighting, and glass doors leading to the private yard. The dining area opens to the kitchen, which offers granite countertops, wood cabinets, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator and a breakfast bar. There is a powder room downstairs. Located upstairs, the master suite has a walk-in closet and a spectacular master bath featuring a spa tub, dual sinks, and a separate shower. Three additional bedrooms and bathroom complete the second floor. The laundry is conveniently located in the garage and a washer and dryer are included in the lease. Set in a quiet neighborhood with tree-lined streets, it is conveniently located near local parks, shopping, and great restaurants. Other notable features include an attached two-car garage, solar panels and a low-maintenance, secluded backyard