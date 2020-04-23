All apartments in Los Angeles
5857 Sylmar Avenue
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

5857 Sylmar Avenue

5857 Sylmar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5857 Sylmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Built in 2014, this pristine four bedroom 2.5 bathroom home offers modern quality materials and finishes. The approximately 1,873 square foot interior features a living room recessed lighting, and glass doors leading to the private yard. The dining area opens to the kitchen, which offers granite countertops, wood cabinets, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator and a breakfast bar. There is a powder room downstairs. Located upstairs, the master suite has a walk-in closet and a spectacular master bath featuring a spa tub, dual sinks, and a separate shower. Three additional bedrooms and bathroom complete the second floor. The laundry is conveniently located in the garage and a washer and dryer are included in the lease. Set in a quiet neighborhood with tree-lined streets, it is conveniently located near local parks, shopping, and great restaurants. Other notable features include an attached two-car garage, solar panels and a low-maintenance, secluded backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5857 Sylmar Avenue have any available units?
5857 Sylmar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5857 Sylmar Avenue have?
Some of 5857 Sylmar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5857 Sylmar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5857 Sylmar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5857 Sylmar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5857 Sylmar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5857 Sylmar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5857 Sylmar Avenue offers parking.
Does 5857 Sylmar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5857 Sylmar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5857 Sylmar Avenue have a pool?
No, 5857 Sylmar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5857 Sylmar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5857 Sylmar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5857 Sylmar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5857 Sylmar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
