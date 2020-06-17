Amenities
The apartment is centrally located in Hollywood, near Paramount Studios and the beautiful, historic Larchmont District. Just a quick walk to great restaurants, bars, and boutiques, and less than 2 miles to the Walk of Fame, Hollywood and Highland, the Pantages Theater, and shopping on Melrose!.
- Luxury building, Built 2013
- FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED (Your choice)
- Modern, Designer Details
- Rooftop Yard to relax after work, View of the HOLLYWOOD Sign.
- 2 Full Baths with Tub
- Large Balcony
- Open Floor Plan, Granite counter tops
- Stainless Steel Appliances: Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher,
Microwave, Disposal
- Designer fixtures, recessed lighting
- Controlled access
- 7 unit building, Nicely Landscaped
- 2 Tandem Parking spots in Gated garage,
- Central Air & Heat,
-Washer & Dryer inside the unit.
We show Monday to Friday by appointment.
**********************************************
Please CALL/TEXT 310-309-0035 ( email NOT good)
**********************************************
OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY & SUNDAY 2-3 PM
-- -- 5838 GREGORY AVE L.A. 90038-- -- -- --