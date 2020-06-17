All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
5838 GREGORY AVE
Last updated June 17 2020

5838 GREGORY AVE

5838 Gregory Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5838 Gregory Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
The apartment is centrally located in Hollywood, near Paramount Studios and the beautiful, historic Larchmont District. Just a quick walk to great restaurants, bars, and boutiques, and less than 2 miles to the Walk of Fame, Hollywood and Highland, the Pantages Theater, and shopping on Melrose!.
- Luxury building, Built 2013
- FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED (Your choice)
- Modern, Designer Details
- Rooftop Yard to relax after work, View of the HOLLYWOOD Sign.
- 2 Full Baths with Tub
- Large Balcony
- Open Floor Plan, Granite counter tops
- Stainless Steel Appliances: Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher,
Microwave, Disposal
- Designer fixtures, recessed lighting
- Controlled access
- 7 unit building, Nicely Landscaped
- 2 Tandem Parking spots in Gated garage,
- Central Air & Heat,
-Washer & Dryer inside the unit.

We show Monday to Friday by appointment.
**********************************************
Please CALL/TEXT 310-309-0035 ( email NOT good)
**********************************************
OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY & SUNDAY 2-3 PM

-- -- 5838 GREGORY AVE L.A. 90038-- -- -- --

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5838 GREGORY AVE have any available units?
5838 GREGORY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5838 GREGORY AVE have?
Some of 5838 GREGORY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5838 GREGORY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5838 GREGORY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5838 GREGORY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5838 GREGORY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5838 GREGORY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5838 GREGORY AVE does offer parking.
Does 5838 GREGORY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5838 GREGORY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5838 GREGORY AVE have a pool?
No, 5838 GREGORY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5838 GREGORY AVE have accessible units?
No, 5838 GREGORY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5838 GREGORY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5838 GREGORY AVE has units with dishwashers.
