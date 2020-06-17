Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

The apartment is centrally located in Hollywood, near Paramount Studios and the beautiful, historic Larchmont District. Just a quick walk to great restaurants, bars, and boutiques, and less than 2 miles to the Walk of Fame, Hollywood and Highland, the Pantages Theater, and shopping on Melrose!.

- Luxury building, Built 2013

- FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED (Your choice)

- Modern, Designer Details

- Rooftop Yard to relax after work, View of the HOLLYWOOD Sign.

- 2 Full Baths with Tub

- Large Balcony

- Open Floor Plan, Granite counter tops

- Stainless Steel Appliances: Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher,

Microwave, Disposal

- Designer fixtures, recessed lighting

- Controlled access

- 7 unit building, Nicely Landscaped

- 2 Tandem Parking spots in Gated garage,

- Central Air & Heat,

-Washer & Dryer inside the unit.



We show Monday to Friday by appointment.

Please CALL/TEXT 310-309-0035 ( email NOT good)

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY & SUNDAY 2-3 PM



-- -- 5838 GREGORY AVE L.A. 90038-- -- -- --