Los Angeles, CA
5837 Willis Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

5837 Willis Ave

5837 Willis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5837 Willis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 03/15/20 3 bed 2 bath newly renovated home in Sherman Oaks - Property Id: 219957

This single story 3bd/2ba house has the following offerings:

* Remodeled bathrooms
* Large living room with electric fireplace
* Cozy dining area
* Large backyard
* 2 Car Garage parking
* Long driveway
* Off-street parking
* Washer and dryer hook up
* New HVAC (heat/air)
* Nest Thermostat and 2 outdoor nest security camera
* All lights are LED throughout the house
* New dishwasher
* Recently redone backyard
* Weekly gardener included
* Doggy door for bigger dog
* Basic cable included
* And more...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219957
Property Id 219957

(RLNE5530544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5837 Willis Ave have any available units?
5837 Willis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5837 Willis Ave have?
Some of 5837 Willis Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5837 Willis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5837 Willis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5837 Willis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5837 Willis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5837 Willis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5837 Willis Ave offers parking.
Does 5837 Willis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5837 Willis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5837 Willis Ave have a pool?
No, 5837 Willis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5837 Willis Ave have accessible units?
No, 5837 Willis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5837 Willis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5837 Willis Ave has units with dishwashers.
