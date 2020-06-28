5837 Willis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411 Van Nuys
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Available 03/15/20 3 bed 2 bath newly renovated home in Sherman Oaks - Property Id: 219957
This single story 3bd/2ba house has the following offerings:
* Remodeled bathrooms * Large living room with electric fireplace * Cozy dining area * Large backyard * 2 Car Garage parking * Long driveway * Off-street parking * Washer and dryer hook up * New HVAC (heat/air) * Nest Thermostat and 2 outdoor nest security camera * All lights are LED throughout the house * New dishwasher * Recently redone backyard * Weekly gardener included * Doggy door for bigger dog * Basic cable included * And more... Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219957 Property Id 219957
(RLNE5530544)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5837 Willis Ave have any available units?
5837 Willis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.