5831 ELBA Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bath home . 2616 sq ft, with vaulted ceilings, travertine bathrooms, high-end fixtures, solid hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen with 3 ovens, large master w/walk in closet w/ built-ins, Beautiful master bath w/walnut cabinetry, tumbled marble, i tub, moldings, large yard, newer doors and windows. French doors throughout.New shower in bathroom. Garage has drywall and air conditioning , which can be used as a gym or remain a garage. Weekly gardener included. Pets ok with Deposit. El Camino Real School District!