Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:15 AM

5831 ELBA Place

5831 Elba Place · No Longer Available
Location

5831 Elba Place, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bath home . 2616 sq ft, with vaulted ceilings, travertine bathrooms, high-end fixtures, solid hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen with 3 ovens, large master w/walk in closet w/ built-ins, Beautiful master bath w/walnut cabinetry, tumbled marble, i tub, moldings, large yard, newer doors and windows. French doors throughout.New shower in bathroom. Garage has drywall and air conditioning , which can be used as a gym or remain a garage. Weekly gardener included. Pets ok with Deposit. El Camino Real School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5831 ELBA Place have any available units?
5831 ELBA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5831 ELBA Place have?
Some of 5831 ELBA Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5831 ELBA Place currently offering any rent specials?
5831 ELBA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5831 ELBA Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5831 ELBA Place is pet friendly.
Does 5831 ELBA Place offer parking?
Yes, 5831 ELBA Place offers parking.
Does 5831 ELBA Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5831 ELBA Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5831 ELBA Place have a pool?
No, 5831 ELBA Place does not have a pool.
Does 5831 ELBA Place have accessible units?
No, 5831 ELBA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5831 ELBA Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5831 ELBA Place does not have units with dishwashers.
