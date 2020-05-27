All apartments in Los Angeles
5827 MCDONIE Avenue
5827 MCDONIE Avenue

5827 Mcdonie Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5827 Mcdonie Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning mid century modern home is situated in highly sought after Carlton Terrace area of Woodland Hills. Renovated to embody modern elegance, this property has all the features from beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances; with an open concept kitchen and living space. It features endless view of the blue sky horizon and green trees, and more. Enjoy the rolling hills of Carlton Terrace, dog walkers and joggers love it!Award-winning schools in a short distance & near local transportation, parks and hiking trails. Easy access to the 101 freeway, close proximity to The Village, Piece College & The Westfield Topanga Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 MCDONIE Avenue have any available units?
5827 MCDONIE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5827 MCDONIE Avenue have?
Some of 5827 MCDONIE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5827 MCDONIE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5827 MCDONIE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 MCDONIE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5827 MCDONIE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5827 MCDONIE Avenue offer parking?
No, 5827 MCDONIE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5827 MCDONIE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5827 MCDONIE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 MCDONIE Avenue have a pool?
No, 5827 MCDONIE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5827 MCDONIE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5827 MCDONIE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 MCDONIE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5827 MCDONIE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
