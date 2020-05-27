5827 MCDONIE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This stunning mid century modern home is situated in highly sought after Carlton Terrace area of Woodland Hills. Renovated to embody modern elegance, this property has all the features from beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances; with an open concept kitchen and living space. It features endless view of the blue sky horizon and green trees, and more. Enjoy the rolling hills of Carlton Terrace, dog walkers and joggers love it!Award-winning schools in a short distance & near local transportation, parks and hiking trails. Easy access to the 101 freeway, close proximity to The Village, Piece College & The Westfield Topanga Mall.