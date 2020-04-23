All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 582 RADCLIFFE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
582 RADCLIFFE Avenue
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

582 RADCLIFFE Avenue

582 Radcliffe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

582 Radcliffe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Extensively remodeled Contemporary. 582 Radcliffe Ave. Pacific Palisades 90272. This home will not disappoint. Taken down to the studs 2 years ago. Remodel included pool, spa, auto cover, windows, doors, Chef's kitchen featuring high end appliances and beautiful custom cabinets and counter tops, alarm system w/exterior cameras, designer master w/vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and an amazing master bath. New HVAC, plumbing and electrical system and smart wired. 3 ensuite bedrooms upstairs, 2 down-5th can also be an office/den. Ocean and Mountain views from Master suite. Pool area is walled in for privacy, seating area and built in BBQ for entertaining. Front yard in fenced and hedged. Detached 2 car garage w/1 additional spot in the rear off of the alley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 582 RADCLIFFE Avenue have any available units?
582 RADCLIFFE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 582 RADCLIFFE Avenue have?
Some of 582 RADCLIFFE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 582 RADCLIFFE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
582 RADCLIFFE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 582 RADCLIFFE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 582 RADCLIFFE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 582 RADCLIFFE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 582 RADCLIFFE Avenue offers parking.
Does 582 RADCLIFFE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 582 RADCLIFFE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 582 RADCLIFFE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 582 RADCLIFFE Avenue has a pool.
Does 582 RADCLIFFE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 582 RADCLIFFE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 582 RADCLIFFE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 582 RADCLIFFE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College