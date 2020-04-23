582 RADCLIFFE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Extensively remodeled Contemporary. 582 Radcliffe Ave. Pacific Palisades 90272. This home will not disappoint. Taken down to the studs 2 years ago. Remodel included pool, spa, auto cover, windows, doors, Chef's kitchen featuring high end appliances and beautiful custom cabinets and counter tops, alarm system w/exterior cameras, designer master w/vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and an amazing master bath. New HVAC, plumbing and electrical system and smart wired. 3 ensuite bedrooms upstairs, 2 down-5th can also be an office/den. Ocean and Mountain views from Master suite. Pool area is walled in for privacy, seating area and built in BBQ for entertaining. Front yard in fenced and hedged. Detached 2 car garage w/1 additional spot in the rear off of the alley.