582 RADCLIFFE Avenue

Amenities
Extensively remodeled Contemporary. 582 Radcliffe Ave. Pacific Palisades 90272. This home will not disappoint. Taken down to the studs 2 years ago. Remodel included pool, spa, auto cover, windows, doors, Chef's kitchen featuring high end appliances and beautiful custom cabinets and counter tops, alarm system w/exterior cameras, designer master w/vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and an amazing master bath. New HVAC, plumbing and electrical system and smart wired. 3 ensuite bedrooms upstairs, 2 down-5th can also be an office/den. Ocean and Mountain views from Master suite. Pool area is walled in for privacy, seating area and built in BBQ for entertaining. Front yard in fenced and hedged. Detached 2 car garage w/1 additional spot in the rear off of the alley.