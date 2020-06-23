5812 LEMP Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Minutes to the hip and trendy NoHo Arts district and surrounded by beautiful parks and close to metro sits this newly renovated 3 bedroom home. The home offers an open concept floorplan and upgrades galore. The designer kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, stunning white cabinets, porcelain tile backsplash, and white quartz center island and countertops. As you step inside the generously sized master en-suite you are welcomed to a truly spa inspired bathroom with jet tub and rain shower system, walk in closet, and French doors lead you to the grassy back yard. Additionally, there is a 2-car garage, large open grassy yard. Freeway access provides an easy commute to the City center for work and play. Turn key and ready for move in! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.