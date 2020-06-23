All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5812 LEMP Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5812 LEMP Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM

5812 LEMP Avenue

5812 Lemp Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5812 Lemp Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Minutes to the hip and trendy NoHo Arts district and surrounded by beautiful parks and close to metro sits this newly renovated 3 bedroom home. The home offers an open concept floorplan and upgrades galore. The designer kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, stunning white cabinets, porcelain tile backsplash, and white quartz center island and countertops. As you step inside the generously sized master en-suite you are welcomed to a truly spa inspired bathroom with jet tub and rain shower system, walk in closet, and French doors lead you to the grassy back yard. Additionally, there is a 2-car garage, large open grassy yard. Freeway access provides an easy commute to the City center for work and play. Turn key and ready for move in! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5812 LEMP Avenue have any available units?
5812 LEMP Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5812 LEMP Avenue have?
Some of 5812 LEMP Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5812 LEMP Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5812 LEMP Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5812 LEMP Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5812 LEMP Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5812 LEMP Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5812 LEMP Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5812 LEMP Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5812 LEMP Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5812 LEMP Avenue have a pool?
No, 5812 LEMP Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5812 LEMP Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5812 LEMP Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5812 LEMP Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5812 LEMP Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College