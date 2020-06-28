All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

5808 Balcom Avenue

5808 Balcom Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5808 Balcom Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Stunning Encino Park Home For Rent. Home has been upgraded from floor to ceiling. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Beautiful wood flooring throughout. Formal living room with vaulted ceilings and skylights. Dream kitchen w/ large center island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom self-closing white shaker cabinets. Master suite w/ vaulted ceiling and walk-in closets. Master bathroom w/ skylight, quartz countertops, spa jet tub, and stall shower. Double french door leading from master to yard. Entertainers backyard w/ wood patio and lush landscaping. Rent at only $4499 month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Balcom Avenue have any available units?
5808 Balcom Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5808 Balcom Avenue have?
Some of 5808 Balcom Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5808 Balcom Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Balcom Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Balcom Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Balcom Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5808 Balcom Avenue offer parking?
No, 5808 Balcom Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5808 Balcom Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Balcom Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Balcom Avenue have a pool?
No, 5808 Balcom Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5808 Balcom Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5808 Balcom Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Balcom Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5808 Balcom Avenue has units with dishwashers.
