5808 Balcom Avenue

Stunning Encino Park Home For Rent. Home has been upgraded from floor to ceiling. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Beautiful wood flooring throughout. Formal living room with vaulted ceilings and skylights. Dream kitchen w/ large center island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom self-closing white shaker cabinets. Master suite w/ vaulted ceiling and walk-in closets. Master bathroom w/ skylight, quartz countertops, spa jet tub, and stall shower. Double french door leading from master to yard. Entertainers backyard w/ wood patio and lush landscaping. Rent at only $4499 month.