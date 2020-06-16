All apartments in Los Angeles
5800 Owensmouth Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5800 Owensmouth Avenue

5800 N Owensmouth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5800 N Owensmouth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Warner Club Villas Spectacular End-Unit Townhome offers 2 bedrooms (master bedroom features a cozy fireplace for those cold and rainy nights), 2 bathrooms with 1,296 sq. ft. of living space and two car garage direct access and new double-pane windows. This wonderful townhome is located within walking distance to Warner Ranch Park, shops, theaters, and restaurants in The Village! A warm fireplace accompanies the living room with access to the outdoor patio. This immaculate townhome offers a spacious kitchen with new blinds, newer refinished cabinets, refrigerator, breakfast bar and is light an bright. Enjoy the convenience of an attached garage complete with washer/dryer for tenants usage. This townhome is in a prime location offering summer concerts and other year-long events. The beautifully kept grounds have winding paths along lush and mature landscaping. There are two pools and spas, and four tennis courts in the community. The perfect townhome...in a perfect location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 Owensmouth Avenue have any available units?
5800 Owensmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5800 Owensmouth Avenue have?
Some of 5800 Owensmouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 Owensmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5800 Owensmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 Owensmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5800 Owensmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5800 Owensmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5800 Owensmouth Avenue offers parking.
Does 5800 Owensmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5800 Owensmouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 Owensmouth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5800 Owensmouth Avenue has a pool.
Does 5800 Owensmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5800 Owensmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 Owensmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5800 Owensmouth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
