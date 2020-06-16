5800 Owensmouth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court

Warner Club Villas Spectacular End-Unit Townhome offers 2 bedrooms (master bedroom features a cozy fireplace for those cold and rainy nights), 2 bathrooms with 1,296 sq. ft. of living space and two car garage direct access and new double-pane windows. This wonderful townhome is located within walking distance to Warner Ranch Park, shops, theaters, and restaurants in The Village! A warm fireplace accompanies the living room with access to the outdoor patio. This immaculate townhome offers a spacious kitchen with new blinds, newer refinished cabinets, refrigerator, breakfast bar and is light an bright. Enjoy the convenience of an attached garage complete with washer/dryer for tenants usage. This townhome is in a prime location offering summer concerts and other year-long events. The beautifully kept grounds have winding paths along lush and mature landscaping. There are two pools and spas, and four tennis courts in the community. The perfect townhome...in a perfect location!