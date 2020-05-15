All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5786 VALLEY OAK Drive

5786 Valley Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5786 Valley Oak Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Truly one of a kind lease featuring the designs of two of the most renown mid-century architects - Gregory Ain and Pierre Koenig. Situated within an exclusive gated community near the shops of Beachwood and Los Feliz. It's walkable to grocery, coffee, restaurants & more. Stunning main house was originally designed by Gregory Ain - featuring clerestory windows, sliding glass wall, dramatic roof lines, bright open floor plan and a sought after indoor - outdoor flow. Separate steel beamed guest house with polished concrete floors & telescoping Fleetwood glass wall was designed by world famous Pierre Koenig (one of his last projects) and was photographed by Julius Shulman. Sits separate and adjacent to the pool and w/ wonderful views of the property and neighboring hillsides. A unique opportunity to experience LA amidst a quintessential modernist setting. Weekly maid, pool service & Gardner included. Can be available furnished or partially at higher rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5786 VALLEY OAK Drive have any available units?
5786 VALLEY OAK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5786 VALLEY OAK Drive have?
Some of 5786 VALLEY OAK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5786 VALLEY OAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5786 VALLEY OAK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5786 VALLEY OAK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5786 VALLEY OAK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5786 VALLEY OAK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5786 VALLEY OAK Drive offers parking.
Does 5786 VALLEY OAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5786 VALLEY OAK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5786 VALLEY OAK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5786 VALLEY OAK Drive has a pool.
Does 5786 VALLEY OAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 5786 VALLEY OAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5786 VALLEY OAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5786 VALLEY OAK Drive has units with dishwashers.
