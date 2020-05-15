5786 VALLEY OAK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Truly one of a kind lease featuring the designs of two of the most renown mid-century architects - Gregory Ain and Pierre Koenig. Situated within an exclusive gated community near the shops of Beachwood and Los Feliz. It's walkable to grocery, coffee, restaurants & more. Stunning main house was originally designed by Gregory Ain - featuring clerestory windows, sliding glass wall, dramatic roof lines, bright open floor plan and a sought after indoor - outdoor flow. Separate steel beamed guest house with polished concrete floors & telescoping Fleetwood glass wall was designed by world famous Pierre Koenig (one of his last projects) and was photographed by Julius Shulman. Sits separate and adjacent to the pool and w/ wonderful views of the property and neighboring hillsides. A unique opportunity to experience LA amidst a quintessential modernist setting. Weekly maid, pool service & Gardner included. Can be available furnished or partially at higher rate.