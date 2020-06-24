5760 Rolling Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator gym game room on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Welcome to this elegant custom home which features 6,216 square feet 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms of luxury living. This is a one of a kind home with the most spectacular city and mountain views. As you come into the grand entrance you are greeted by views and a custom ceiling painted by a Romanian artist that feels like you are walking through Caesar’s Palace. The chef’s kitchen includes a Viking cook top that can be used as a BBQ, stainless steel appliances, including a coffee maker, large granite island, and walk in pantry. First floor features a formal dining room, living room, and kitchen. Off the kitchen you have an elevator that takes you 3 floors down. Second floor of the home features 4 bedrooms which includes a master bedroom, on-suite master bathroom with a steam shower, his/her closets, an office space, laundry room and balconies off every bedroom. As you work you way down to the 3rd level you are greeted by a game room, gym, theater room, and guest bedroom. From this level you walk out to a massive entertainers dream deck reinforced with steal beams and views of the San Fernando Valley. Their are stairs on side of the house that lead to the deck if you are entertaining outside. Glass windows on the floor of the deck look down into the pool area. The pool and spa are located below the deck. There is also access to the roof top where you have 360 degree views. Within minutes to the Westfield Topanga Mall, The Village at Topanga, and the 101 freeway.