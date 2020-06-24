All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5760 Rolling Road

5760 N Rolling Road · No Longer Available
Location

5760 N Rolling Road, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Welcome to this elegant custom home which features 6,216 square feet 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms of luxury living. This is a one of a kind home with the most spectacular city and mountain views. As you come into the grand entrance you are greeted by views and a custom ceiling painted by a Romanian artist that feels like you are walking through Caesar’s Palace. The chef’s kitchen includes a Viking cook top that can be used as a BBQ, stainless steel appliances, including a coffee maker, large granite island, and walk in pantry. First floor features a formal dining room, living room, and kitchen. Off the kitchen you have an elevator that takes you 3 floors down. Second floor of the home features 4 bedrooms which includes a master bedroom, on-suite master bathroom with a steam shower, his/her closets, an office space, laundry room and balconies off every bedroom. As you work you way down to the 3rd level you are greeted by a game room, gym, theater room, and guest bedroom. From this level you walk out to a massive entertainers dream deck reinforced with steal beams and views of the San Fernando Valley. Their are stairs on side of the house that lead to the deck if you are entertaining outside. Glass windows on the floor of the deck look down into the pool area. The pool and spa are located below the deck. There is also access to the roof top where you have 360 degree views. Within minutes to the Westfield Topanga Mall, The Village at Topanga, and the 101 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5760 Rolling Road have any available units?
5760 Rolling Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5760 Rolling Road have?
Some of 5760 Rolling Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5760 Rolling Road currently offering any rent specials?
5760 Rolling Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5760 Rolling Road pet-friendly?
No, 5760 Rolling Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5760 Rolling Road offer parking?
Yes, 5760 Rolling Road offers parking.
Does 5760 Rolling Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5760 Rolling Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5760 Rolling Road have a pool?
Yes, 5760 Rolling Road has a pool.
Does 5760 Rolling Road have accessible units?
Yes, 5760 Rolling Road has accessible units.
Does 5760 Rolling Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5760 Rolling Road has units with dishwashers.
