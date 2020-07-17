All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

5758 Troost Avenue

5758 Troost Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5758 Troost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
GORGEOUS HOUSE located in a nice area of NORTH HOLLYWOOD ON THE EDGE OF VALLEY VILLAGE. It has 2 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath private house with 4 car garage. It has full solar, central A/C, Central Heat. Inside, you have a beautiful fireplace, hardwood floors throughout the home that’ll give you a very charming feel. A VERY LARGE BONUS ROOM that can be used as an office or another bedroom. In unit washer and dryer. NEW paint throughout, new windows, remodeled bathroom. 2 car garage and double carport provides plenty of secured parking. Large backyard with fruit trees. A patio in the backyard where you can enjoy and relax this summer with your friends and family. This house is situated in a corner lot!! A STORAGE SHED for more storage. So much more detailed work was done... Must see!!! Close proximity to freeways, restaurants,shopping and the NOHO ARTS District..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5758 Troost Avenue have any available units?
5758 Troost Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5758 Troost Avenue have?
Some of 5758 Troost Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5758 Troost Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5758 Troost Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5758 Troost Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5758 Troost Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5758 Troost Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5758 Troost Avenue offers parking.
Does 5758 Troost Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5758 Troost Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5758 Troost Avenue have a pool?
No, 5758 Troost Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5758 Troost Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5758 Troost Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5758 Troost Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5758 Troost Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
