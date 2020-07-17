5758 Troost Avenue

Amenities

GORGEOUS HOUSE located in a nice area of NORTH HOLLYWOOD ON THE EDGE OF VALLEY VILLAGE. It has 2 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath private house with 4 car garage. It has full solar, central A/C, Central Heat. Inside, you have a beautiful fireplace, hardwood floors throughout the home that’ll give you a very charming feel. A VERY LARGE BONUS ROOM that can be used as an office or another bedroom. In unit washer and dryer. NEW paint throughout, new windows, remodeled bathroom. 2 car garage and double carport provides plenty of secured parking. Large backyard with fruit trees. A patio in the backyard where you can enjoy and relax this summer with your friends and family. This house is situated in a corner lot!! A STORAGE SHED for more storage. So much more detailed work was done... Must see!!! Close proximity to freeways, restaurants,shopping and the NOHO ARTS District..