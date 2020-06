Amenities

WELCOME to this charming delight home in a nice quiet neighborhood in North Hollywood! MOVE-IN-READY 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms Large Living Room with fireplace and wood floors. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Kitchen and bathroom have been remodeled. large private backyard and playset for the kids! This home is conveniently located near studios, the Academy of the Arts, freeways, metro and NoHo Arts District. Enjoy urban living in a spacious private home.