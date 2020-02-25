All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

5731 Lemona Ave

5731 Lemona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5731 Lemona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
25 minutes from the beach! Completely updated cottage with beach design. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom. Large backyard, driveway parking, excellent location.

The house is yours to enjoy. Fully furnished down to the ice-cream scoop! Just bring your toothbrush and suitcase! Perfect for a relocation.

Comfortable home in quiet, tree-lined street. Just updated and enjoys hardwood floors, new kitchen, newly tiled bathroom and more. Fastest speed internet and Cable with premium channels. Luxury linens. LG washer and drier. Flat screen TV. Keurig Coffee machine. So much more besides...

We are the owner and are online to help at any time - more or less! Service is our specialty. Weekly cleaning available on request.

Cottage is in Sherman Oaks, at Kester and Burbank. Very close to the 405 and 101 freeways, in walking distance of Target and very close to LA Fitness, Costco, Dollar Tree, Ventura Blvd eateries, and more.

You can park your car/s in the driveway or unlimited street parking.

This is a quiet, family neighborhood. Not suitable for parties or events. Property has an adjacent guesthouse with a separate entrance. Noise to be kept to a minimum from 10pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 Lemona Ave have any available units?
5731 Lemona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5731 Lemona Ave have?
Some of 5731 Lemona Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5731 Lemona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5731 Lemona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 Lemona Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5731 Lemona Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5731 Lemona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5731 Lemona Ave offers parking.
Does 5731 Lemona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5731 Lemona Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 Lemona Ave have a pool?
No, 5731 Lemona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5731 Lemona Ave have accessible units?
No, 5731 Lemona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 Lemona Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5731 Lemona Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
