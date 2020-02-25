5731 Lemona Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking internet access

25 minutes from the beach! Completely updated cottage with beach design. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom. Large backyard, driveway parking, excellent location.



The house is yours to enjoy. Fully furnished down to the ice-cream scoop! Just bring your toothbrush and suitcase! Perfect for a relocation.



Comfortable home in quiet, tree-lined street. Just updated and enjoys hardwood floors, new kitchen, newly tiled bathroom and more. Fastest speed internet and Cable with premium channels. Luxury linens. LG washer and drier. Flat screen TV. Keurig Coffee machine. So much more besides...



We are the owner and are online to help at any time - more or less! Service is our specialty. Weekly cleaning available on request.



Cottage is in Sherman Oaks, at Kester and Burbank. Very close to the 405 and 101 freeways, in walking distance of Target and very close to LA Fitness, Costco, Dollar Tree, Ventura Blvd eateries, and more.



You can park your car/s in the driveway or unlimited street parking.



This is a quiet, family neighborhood. Not suitable for parties or events. Property has an adjacent guesthouse with a separate entrance. Noise to be kept to a minimum from 10pm.