5730 Vineland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Now For Lease! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms Townhome located in the heart of North Hollywood, near the NOHO ART DISTRICT. As you make your way through a double door entrance you are greeted with a well-illuminated unit, featuring high ceilings with LED recess lighting, and a cozy corner fireplace in the living room. As you walk through the dinning room, you gain access to the roomy kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances, tile countertops and lots of cabinets. On the second floor you have 3 bedrooms with carpet flooring and large mirrored closets. The Master bedroom has a private double sink bathroom. This townhouse comes with a private 2-car garage with direct access into your unit. Walk through the garage and you'll find a spacious laundry room that can easily be a bonus room. The convenient location is also near the 101 and 134 freeways!