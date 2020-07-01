All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:45 AM

5730 Vineland Avenue

5730 Vineland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5730 Vineland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Now For Lease! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms Townhome located in the heart of North Hollywood, near the NOHO ART DISTRICT. As you make your way through a double door entrance you are greeted with a well-illuminated unit, featuring high ceilings with LED recess lighting, and a cozy corner fireplace in the living room. As you walk through the dinning room, you gain access to the roomy kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances, tile countertops and lots of cabinets. On the second floor you have 3 bedrooms with carpet flooring and large mirrored closets. The Master bedroom has a private double sink bathroom. This townhouse comes with a private 2-car garage with direct access into your unit. Walk through the garage and you'll find a spacious laundry room that can easily be a bonus room. The convenient location is also near the 101 and 134 freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5730 Vineland Avenue have any available units?
5730 Vineland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5730 Vineland Avenue have?
Some of 5730 Vineland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5730 Vineland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5730 Vineland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5730 Vineland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5730 Vineland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5730 Vineland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5730 Vineland Avenue offers parking.
Does 5730 Vineland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5730 Vineland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5730 Vineland Avenue have a pool?
No, 5730 Vineland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5730 Vineland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5730 Vineland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5730 Vineland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5730 Vineland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

