5721 South CRESCENT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

BACK ON MARKET. HUGE/BEST PRICE PER SQ. FT. IN PLAYA VISTA FOR LEASE. Single story condo for lease in highly desirable Chatelaine building in Playa Vista/Silicon Beach. 2 bedrooms plus spacious office/3rd bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms. 2346 s. ft. unit has huge living room with over-sized windows. En-suite large master bedroom and bathroom with separate tub/shower. Enormous walk-in closet. Laundry room in unit with new washer/dryer. Onsite pool and concierge! One year lease. No pets, please. Side-by-side parking near elevator. You will have access to the Resort, a 25,000 sq. ft. gym/pool and community center for fitness as well as Centre Pointe Club access. Nearby Runway at Playa Vista includes Whole Foods, restaurants, shops, Cinemark. The only Playa Vista building with its own concierge. 24-hour notice, please. Very quiet building.