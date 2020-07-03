All apartments in Los Angeles
5721 South CRESCENT

5721 South Crescent Park West · No Longer Available
Location

5721 South Crescent Park West, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
BACK ON MARKET. HUGE/BEST PRICE PER SQ. FT. IN PLAYA VISTA FOR LEASE. Single story condo for lease in highly desirable Chatelaine building in Playa Vista/Silicon Beach. 2 bedrooms plus spacious office/3rd bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms. 2346 s. ft. unit has huge living room with over-sized windows. En-suite large master bedroom and bathroom with separate tub/shower. Enormous walk-in closet. Laundry room in unit with new washer/dryer. Onsite pool and concierge! One year lease. No pets, please. Side-by-side parking near elevator. You will have access to the Resort, a 25,000 sq. ft. gym/pool and community center for fitness as well as Centre Pointe Club access. Nearby Runway at Playa Vista includes Whole Foods, restaurants, shops, Cinemark. The only Playa Vista building with its own concierge. 24-hour notice, please. Very quiet building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5721 South CRESCENT have any available units?
5721 South CRESCENT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5721 South CRESCENT have?
Some of 5721 South CRESCENT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5721 South CRESCENT currently offering any rent specials?
5721 South CRESCENT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 South CRESCENT pet-friendly?
No, 5721 South CRESCENT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5721 South CRESCENT offer parking?
Yes, 5721 South CRESCENT offers parking.
Does 5721 South CRESCENT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5721 South CRESCENT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 South CRESCENT have a pool?
Yes, 5721 South CRESCENT has a pool.
Does 5721 South CRESCENT have accessible units?
No, 5721 South CRESCENT does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 South CRESCENT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5721 South CRESCENT has units with dishwashers.

