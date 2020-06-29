All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5706 FAIR Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5706 FAIR Avenue
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:09 AM

5706 FAIR Avenue

5706 Fair Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5706 Fair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Security deposit and move-in cost negotiable! Small pets allowed! Top Floor! Welcome to your sophisticated home in the heart of the Noho Art District close to the metro (Orange line) minutes to eateries, shops, and entertainment, and a stone's throw to Burbank, Sherman Oaks, and Hollywood through the 170 & 101 freeways. This top floor front unit with cathedral ceilings is one you'll be so proud to come home to. Large living with 2 story vaulted ceilings offering plenty of natural light throughout, gas fireplace, and a long balcony to enjoy treetop views are some of the great and rare features of this unit. Updated kitchen with views out to the west for sunsets, and in unit washer/dryer. The master bedroom also has ultra-high vaulted ceilings with wide closets and the second bedroom enjoys plenty of natural light. Central Heat/Air. Large pool, sun deck and cabana in complex. 2 car tandem parking. Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 FAIR Avenue have any available units?
5706 FAIR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5706 FAIR Avenue have?
Some of 5706 FAIR Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 FAIR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5706 FAIR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 FAIR Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5706 FAIR Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5706 FAIR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5706 FAIR Avenue offers parking.
Does 5706 FAIR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5706 FAIR Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 FAIR Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5706 FAIR Avenue has a pool.
Does 5706 FAIR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5706 FAIR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 FAIR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5706 FAIR Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College