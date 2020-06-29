5706 FAIR Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Security deposit and move-in cost negotiable! Small pets allowed! Top Floor! Welcome to your sophisticated home in the heart of the Noho Art District close to the metro (Orange line) minutes to eateries, shops, and entertainment, and a stone's throw to Burbank, Sherman Oaks, and Hollywood through the 170 & 101 freeways. This top floor front unit with cathedral ceilings is one you'll be so proud to come home to. Large living with 2 story vaulted ceilings offering plenty of natural light throughout, gas fireplace, and a long balcony to enjoy treetop views are some of the great and rare features of this unit. Updated kitchen with views out to the west for sunsets, and in unit washer/dryer. The master bedroom also has ultra-high vaulted ceilings with wide closets and the second bedroom enjoys plenty of natural light. Central Heat/Air. Large pool, sun deck and cabana in complex. 2 car tandem parking. Won't last!