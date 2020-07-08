5702 Como Circle

Amenities

Beautiful Woodland Hills View Home. Built in 2006, this showplace home exudes the finest in new quality and beauty. Enjoy incredible valley views from your living room with ultra-high ceilings and tons of light! Chef's kitchen with granite, stainless steel and plenty of counter space/storage. Huge master suite upstairs with spa tub, fireplace, private deck and more beautiful views. Split level living with bedrooms/offices on 3 floors for ideal flexible and private living. A true oasis, with quiet living in the Sienna gated community, but within minutes of all the best features in Woodland Hills including the Village, fine restaurants and entertainment... as well as ultra convenient freeway access. All the modern conveniences are here, including split A/C systems and CAT-5 wiring throughout. Come see your new home today! Call 818-231-1230 to schedule a tour.