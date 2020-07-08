All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

5702 Como Circle

5702 North Como Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5702 North Como Circle, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Woodland Hills View Home. Built in 2006, this showplace home exudes the finest in new quality and beauty. Enjoy incredible valley views from your living room with ultra-high ceilings and tons of light! Chef's kitchen with granite, stainless steel and plenty of counter space/storage. Huge master suite upstairs with spa tub, fireplace, private deck and more beautiful views. Split level living with bedrooms/offices on 3 floors for ideal flexible and private living. A true oasis, with quiet living in the Sienna gated community, but within minutes of all the best features in Woodland Hills including the Village, fine restaurants and entertainment... as well as ultra convenient freeway access. All the modern conveniences are here, including split A/C systems and CAT-5 wiring throughout. Come see your new home today! Call 818-231-1230 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 Como Circle have any available units?
5702 Como Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5702 Como Circle have?
Some of 5702 Como Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5702 Como Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5702 Como Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 Como Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5702 Como Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5702 Como Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5702 Como Circle offers parking.
Does 5702 Como Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5702 Como Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 Como Circle have a pool?
No, 5702 Como Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5702 Como Circle have accessible units?
No, 5702 Como Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 Como Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5702 Como Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

