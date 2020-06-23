All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

569 W 1st Street

569 West 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

569 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new appliances including: refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 569 W 1st Street have any available units?
569 W 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 569 W 1st Street have?
Some of 569 W 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 569 W 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
569 W 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 569 W 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 569 W 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 569 W 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 569 W 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 569 W 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 569 W 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 569 W 1st Street have a pool?
No, 569 W 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 569 W 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 569 W 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 569 W 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 569 W 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
