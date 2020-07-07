All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:41 PM

5650 Hazeltine Avenue

5650 Hazeltine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5650 Hazeltine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern styled small lot single-family “smart home” with an open entertainer floor plan. Upon entry, there is a bonus room perfect for a playroom, office or den. Well-appointed gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, self-closing designer cabinetry, center island with quartz counters and a natural mosaic stone backsplash. Dedicated large laundry area off the kitchen. The living room features a 200-year-old Amish wood electric fireplace, high ceilings, and wide-plank engineered laminate flooring with corking inlay for sound padding. Bedrooms are accented with Berber carpeting. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and dual vanity with quartz countertop and frameless shower. Additional features include an oversized tankless water heater, LED recessed lighting with dimmers, pre-wired DVR/camera ready, pre-wired for solar panels, EV garage adaptable and security system. Private two-car garage with additional storage. Landscaping is drought-resistant sensitive. A unique community of 26 homes centrally located with easy access to shopping, dining, and multiple freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5650 Hazeltine Avenue have any available units?
5650 Hazeltine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5650 Hazeltine Avenue have?
Some of 5650 Hazeltine Avenue's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5650 Hazeltine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5650 Hazeltine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5650 Hazeltine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5650 Hazeltine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5650 Hazeltine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5650 Hazeltine Avenue offers parking.
Does 5650 Hazeltine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5650 Hazeltine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5650 Hazeltine Avenue have a pool?
No, 5650 Hazeltine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5650 Hazeltine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5650 Hazeltine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5650 Hazeltine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5650 Hazeltine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

