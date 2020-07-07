5650 Hazeltine Avenue

Amenities
Modern styled small lot single-family “smart home” with an open entertainer floor plan. Upon entry, there is a bonus room perfect for a playroom, office or den. Well-appointed gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, self-closing designer cabinetry, center island with quartz counters and a natural mosaic stone backsplash. Dedicated large laundry area off the kitchen. The living room features a 200-year-old Amish wood electric fireplace, high ceilings, and wide-plank engineered laminate flooring with corking inlay for sound padding. Bedrooms are accented with Berber carpeting. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and dual vanity with quartz countertop and frameless shower. Additional features include an oversized tankless water heater, LED recessed lighting with dimmers, pre-wired DVR/camera ready, pre-wired for solar panels, EV garage adaptable and security system. Private two-car garage with additional storage. Landscaping is drought-resistant sensitive. A unique community of 26 homes centrally located with easy access to shopping, dining, and multiple freeways.