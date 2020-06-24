All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

5649 VANTAGE Avenue

5649 Vantage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5649 Vantage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Mid-Century 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Valley Glen now available. Situated on a enormous lot in a cul de sac, this home features hardwood floors throughout, new paint and recessed lighting. Open floor plan features large family room with vaulted ceilings Gorgeous sunny kitchen has NEW counter tops, maple cabinetry and matching refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave with a water purifier with room for a small breakfast table. Kitchen opens onto dining area which flows to outdoor areas. Backyard features covered entertainer's lanai and has something for everyone including a pergola with fire pit, raised bed planters for gardening, lush lawn and multiple fruit trees. Inside are three bedrooms with tons of closet space. Remodeled bathroom has new vanity and custom tiled shower enclosure and a lovely powder room. Laundry room has side by side washer and dryer. Finished two car garage has AC and heat with storage closets and direct access to home. Friendly quiet pets accepted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5649 VANTAGE Avenue have any available units?
5649 VANTAGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5649 VANTAGE Avenue have?
Some of 5649 VANTAGE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5649 VANTAGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5649 VANTAGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5649 VANTAGE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5649 VANTAGE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5649 VANTAGE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5649 VANTAGE Avenue offers parking.
Does 5649 VANTAGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5649 VANTAGE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5649 VANTAGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 5649 VANTAGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5649 VANTAGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5649 VANTAGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5649 VANTAGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5649 VANTAGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
